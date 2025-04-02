UnifiedCommunications Appoints Menno Ellis as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth
UnifiedCommunications has appointed Menno Ellis as Chief Operating Officer to lead global operations, sales, delivery, and managed services. With 20+ years of experience, Ellis brings a strong track record in scaling businesses and driving innovation. His leadership will support UC’s continued growth and focus on operational excellence.
Houston, TX, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UnifiedCommunications (UC), a division of Tele-Communication, Inc., today announced the appointment of Menno Ellis as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 24, 2025. In this strategic role, Ellis will oversee the company's P&L, sales, delivery operations, AV practice, fulfillment, consulting services, logistics, procurement, managed services, and overall operations.
Ellis brings over 20 years of extensive experience in corporate and management consulting, with a proven track record of leadership in strategic and operational roles. Prior to joining UnifiedCommunications, Ellis served as an executive at 3D Systems, where he demonstrated his expertise in global management, business transformation, and innovation management while handling substantial P&L responsibility exceeding $200M in revenue.
"We searched extensively for a strategic, customer-focused, and pragmatic leader who understands the power of ecosystem relationships combined with award-winning service," said Jason Herbst, CEO of UnifiedCommunications. "Menno's exceptional background in scaling businesses through thoughtful planning and execution, coupled with his technology advisory experience, makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team as we continue to transform how organizations collaborate and communicate."
Throughout his career, Ellis has successfully led sales, marketing, product management, R&D, and operations across multiple sites in the U.S. and Europe, with additional experience in APAC and Latin America. His expertise in strategic planning, growth initiatives, business development, and organizational transformation aligns perfectly with UnifiedCommunications' mission to deliver cutting-edge collaboration solutions.
"I am delighted to join such a dynamic team with ambitious goals, a strong strategy, and an outstanding reputation in the industry," said Ellis. "UnifiedCommunications has established itself as a leader in the collaboration technology space, and I look forward to working closely with Jason and the entire leadership team to build upon this foundation and drive continued innovation and operational excellence."
This strategic appointment allows for a powerful leadership division of focus, with Ellis taking charge of day-to-day operations, developing additional managed services, and scaling global delivery capabilities, while CEO Jason Herbst accelerates the company's ambitious initiatives around AI solutions, strategic partnerships, and extending technical depth across the organization. The complementary leadership approach positions UnifiedCommunications for continued expansion in both domestic and international markets.
About UnifiedCommunications
UnifiedCommunications (UC), a division of Tele-Communication, Inc., is a leading provider of communication and collaboration solutions and a former Microsoft Partner of the Year in Teams Meetings, Calling, and Devices. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, UC maintains a global sales and delivery in the United States, Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, while serving customers in 48 additional countries worldwide. UC offers comprehensive services including AI solutions, communication devices, meeting room solutions, personal workspace technologies, cloud telephony, custom AV integration, and professional managed services. Trusted by organizations worldwide, UnifiedCommunications delivers reliable, innovative solutions that empower teams to work smarter from anywhere. For more information, visit unifiedcommunications.com.
Ellis brings over 20 years of extensive experience in corporate and management consulting, with a proven track record of leadership in strategic and operational roles. Prior to joining UnifiedCommunications, Ellis served as an executive at 3D Systems, where he demonstrated his expertise in global management, business transformation, and innovation management while handling substantial P&L responsibility exceeding $200M in revenue.
"We searched extensively for a strategic, customer-focused, and pragmatic leader who understands the power of ecosystem relationships combined with award-winning service," said Jason Herbst, CEO of UnifiedCommunications. "Menno's exceptional background in scaling businesses through thoughtful planning and execution, coupled with his technology advisory experience, makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team as we continue to transform how organizations collaborate and communicate."
Throughout his career, Ellis has successfully led sales, marketing, product management, R&D, and operations across multiple sites in the U.S. and Europe, with additional experience in APAC and Latin America. His expertise in strategic planning, growth initiatives, business development, and organizational transformation aligns perfectly with UnifiedCommunications' mission to deliver cutting-edge collaboration solutions.
"I am delighted to join such a dynamic team with ambitious goals, a strong strategy, and an outstanding reputation in the industry," said Ellis. "UnifiedCommunications has established itself as a leader in the collaboration technology space, and I look forward to working closely with Jason and the entire leadership team to build upon this foundation and drive continued innovation and operational excellence."
This strategic appointment allows for a powerful leadership division of focus, with Ellis taking charge of day-to-day operations, developing additional managed services, and scaling global delivery capabilities, while CEO Jason Herbst accelerates the company's ambitious initiatives around AI solutions, strategic partnerships, and extending technical depth across the organization. The complementary leadership approach positions UnifiedCommunications for continued expansion in both domestic and international markets.
About UnifiedCommunications
UnifiedCommunications (UC), a division of Tele-Communication, Inc., is a leading provider of communication and collaboration solutions and a former Microsoft Partner of the Year in Teams Meetings, Calling, and Devices. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, UC maintains a global sales and delivery in the United States, Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, while serving customers in 48 additional countries worldwide. UC offers comprehensive services including AI solutions, communication devices, meeting room solutions, personal workspace technologies, cloud telephony, custom AV integration, and professional managed services. Trusted by organizations worldwide, UnifiedCommunications delivers reliable, innovative solutions that empower teams to work smarter from anywhere. For more information, visit unifiedcommunications.com.
Contact
UnifiedCommunicationsContact
Laura Sayers
713-419-2381
unifiedcommunications.com
Laura Sayers
713-419-2381
unifiedcommunications.com
Categories