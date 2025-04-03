Finhabits CEO, Carlos García Advocates for Latino Financial Inclusion at D.C. Policy Briefing on Retirement Security
New York, NY, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carlos García, CEO and Founder of Finhabits, participated in a policy briefing in Washington, D.C., titled “Latino Retirement Security: Expanding Access to Financial Tools and Benefits.” The event convened leaders from the research, public, and private sectors to discuss strategies for creating more equitable access to retirement savings within the Latino community.
García’s participation highlighted Finhabits’ ongoing commitment to advancing the financial well-being of Latinos across the United States. During the discussion, panelists addressed a critical question: How do we make long-term financial security more accessible?
“At Finhabits, we’ve been answering that question from day one,” said García. “By combining cutting-edge technology with cultural expertise, we’re building tools that make retirement saving, insurance, and financial education more relevant, approachable, and actionable for Latino families.”
The briefing aligns with Finhabits’ broader mission to empower underserved communities through inclusive financial services and long-term habit-building.
About Finhabits:
Finhabits is the leading bilingual financial technology platform empowering U.S. Hispanics to build wealth, invest in their futures, and develop better financial habits.
Investment advisory services are offered through Finhabits Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Insurance services offered through Finhabits Insurance Services LLC, a licensed producer in certain states.
For more information, visit Finhabits.com
