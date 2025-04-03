Book Signing Announced for the Second Volume of a Popular Christian Devotional Just Published by The Oaklea Press
A signing by the author, P. Scott Morrissette, of "Amen and Amen Book Two," will be held on Sunday, April 6, from 9:30-12:30 at Reveille United Methodist Church in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond, VA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Book Two of the popular Christian Devotional, "Amen and Amen," has just been published by The Oaklea Press. The author, P. Scott Morrissette, will autograph and inscribe copies at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, from 9:30 to 12;30, Sunday April 6. Proceeds of the books purchased at the event will be donated to the Reveille Library Memorial Fund.
"Amen and Amen Book Two," a second volume of meditations on God’s word, was written following the success of the author’s first book, which was begun during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time of enforced isolation due to government mandates, the author, a life-long Christian, began writing short devotions that were sent to a Sunday School prayer partner. Inspired by them, the partner asked that they be shared with the entire class, and then, to a wider audience.
The author said, “My goal in writing Book Two, was to continue to reveal insights into the way Bible study, meditation and prayer forms faith and provides real strength for life’s journey.”
For many years the author has been a Sunday School teacher and devoted Church volunteer and at Reveille United Methodist Church has served in many capacities, including but not limited to Church Council, Chapel Development and Construction Committee, Prayer ministry, as well as Chair of the Garth Administrative Committee.
The Oaklea Press Inc., now with more than 200 books in print, was founded in 1995 and primarily publishes business management, fiction, metaphysical, self-help, and Christian titles.
"Amen and Amen Book Two," a second volume of meditations on God’s word, was written following the success of the author’s first book, which was begun during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time of enforced isolation due to government mandates, the author, a life-long Christian, began writing short devotions that were sent to a Sunday School prayer partner. Inspired by them, the partner asked that they be shared with the entire class, and then, to a wider audience.
The author said, “My goal in writing Book Two, was to continue to reveal insights into the way Bible study, meditation and prayer forms faith and provides real strength for life’s journey.”
For many years the author has been a Sunday School teacher and devoted Church volunteer and at Reveille United Methodist Church has served in many capacities, including but not limited to Church Council, Chapel Development and Construction Committee, Prayer ministry, as well as Chair of the Garth Administrative Committee.
The Oaklea Press Inc., now with more than 200 books in print, was founded in 1995 and primarily publishes business management, fiction, metaphysical, self-help, and Christian titles.
Contact
Steve MartinContact
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
Categories