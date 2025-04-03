Grand Triumphus Celebration Honors President Trump
Austin, TX, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The last Triumphus was 1,500 years ago. President Trump now gets the next one.
Styled as a modern-day Triumphus, an event is being planned to commemorate the election victories of Donald J. Trump.
Drawing inspiration from the grand Roman tradition of Triumphus, this celebration will recognize Mr. Trump's Via Sacra political journey and two (or three depending on your POV) Spolia Optima historic election wins.
A key part of the celebration will be to present the two flags that were flying over the US Capitol on the day of President Trump's historic wins.
Supporters can earn sharable eCertificates that are fast becoming a viral social media sensation.
"President Trump's election wins were absolutely remarkable and yeah there were the formal inaugurations but a lot of people still have the need to connect with that energy in some way," said Jarvis Xi (pronounced eks eye).
"Supporters will get an eCertificate that they can proudly display on their social media. A kind of virtual "fist bump" with President Trump" he went on to add.
Full details are at https://www.triumphus.us
PR Contact:
Jarvis Xi (eks eye)
(512) 255-5272
jarvis.xi@triumphus.us
Styled as a modern-day Triumphus, an event is being planned to commemorate the election victories of Donald J. Trump.
Drawing inspiration from the grand Roman tradition of Triumphus, this celebration will recognize Mr. Trump's Via Sacra political journey and two (or three depending on your POV) Spolia Optima historic election wins.
A key part of the celebration will be to present the two flags that were flying over the US Capitol on the day of President Trump's historic wins.
Supporters can earn sharable eCertificates that are fast becoming a viral social media sensation.
"President Trump's election wins were absolutely remarkable and yeah there were the formal inaugurations but a lot of people still have the need to connect with that energy in some way," said Jarvis Xi (pronounced eks eye).
"Supporters will get an eCertificate that they can proudly display on their social media. A kind of virtual "fist bump" with President Trump" he went on to add.
Full details are at https://www.triumphus.us
PR Contact:
Jarvis Xi (eks eye)
(512) 255-5272
jarvis.xi@triumphus.us
Contact
Triumphus 2025Contact
Jarvis Xi
512-255-5272
https://economyx.ai
Jarvis Xi
512-255-5272
https://economyx.ai
Categories