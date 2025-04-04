Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Volcano," by Bhagwan Singh Tagar
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Volcano," a saga by Bhagwan Singh Tagar.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Volcano:
In the tumultuous landscape of modern India, Volcano delves into the depths of corruption, caste prejudice, political machinations, and human resilience. This gripping social fiction paints a vivid portrait of a society grappling with moral dilemmas, systemic exploitation, and the unyielding spirit of a few.
At the heart of the story is Partapi, a woman whose life is shaped by tragedy and injustice. Forced into marriage with an older man, her path crosses with Kishan Singh, a principled soul torn between love and societal expectations. Together, they challenge age-old caste biases, echoing the struggles of countless others.
Amid a backdrop of political intrigue and religious tensions, characters like Javed Khan wrestle with personal beliefs, while the unscrupulous Sage Baba Ball Ji manipulates a devoted following to serve his own ends. From the corrupt Minister Daljit Singh to the ruthless drug mafias and land barons, the novel weaves a complex tapestry of power, betrayal, and redemption.
Yet, glimmers of hope emerge through figures like journalist Harnam Singh and teacher Sulakshna, whose courage offers a counterpoint to despair. Volcano is a compelling saga of love, betrayal, and justice, revealing the human cost of greed and the unyielding fight for dignity.
This is a story for those who dare to question and those who yearn.
Volcano is available in multiple formats worldwide:
221 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949805 & 9781800949997
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.42 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F1N9LLNZ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VOLCANO
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
