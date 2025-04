Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Volcano," by Bhagwan Singh Tagar

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About Volcano:In the tumultuous landscape of modern India, Volcano delves into the depths of corruption, caste prejudice, political machinations, and human resilience. This gripping social fiction paints a vivid portrait of a society grappling with moral dilemmas, systemic exploitation, and the unyielding spirit of a few.At the heart of the story is Partapi, a woman whose life is shaped by tragedy and injustice. Forced into marriage with an older man, her path crosses with Kishan Singh, a principled soul torn between love and societal expectations. Together, they challenge age-old caste biases, echoing the struggles of countless others.Amid a backdrop of political intrigue and religious tensions, characters like Javed Khan wrestle with personal beliefs, while the unscrupulous Sage Baba Ball Ji manipulates a devoted following to serve his own ends. From the corrupt Minister Daljit Singh to the ruthless drug mafias and land barons, the novel weaves a complex tapestry of power, betrayal, and redemption.Yet, glimmers of hope emerge through figures like journalist Harnam Singh and teacher Sulakshna, whose courage offers a counterpoint to despair. Volcano is a compelling saga of love, betrayal, and justice, revealing the human cost of greed and the unyielding fight for dignity.This is a story for those who dare to question and those who yearn.Volcano is available in multiple formats worldwide:221 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949805 & 9781800949997Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.42 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0F1N9LLNZAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/VOLCANOPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002