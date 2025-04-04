Michael Terence Publishing Announce the "Release of Andrea – What Starts as a New Beginning May Lead to an Unexpected," by Yannick Le Roux
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Andrea – What Starts as a New Beginning May Lead to an Unexpected," a tale of suspense and deception by Yannick Le Roux.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Andrea:
In the quiet streets of a university town, life unfolds in the predictable rhythm of lectures, friendships, and late-night escapades. But beneath the surface, secrets simmer.
For Paul and Alex, moving house is meant to be a fresh start — an escape from their overbearing housemates and a chance to embrace the full student experience. Meanwhile, Annabelle thrives in the thrill of the social scene, drawn to the enigmatic Tony and Mark, whose presence signals more than just harmless mischief.
As friendships tangle and temptations rise, unseen forces begin to stir. Whispers in the night, unexplained knocks, and a mysterious woman appearing at the most unexpected moments — Paul finds himself caught between the ordinary and something far more sinister.
In Andrea, Yannick Le Roux masterfully weaves a tale of student life laced with suspense, deception, and an ever-looming darkness that threatens to unravel everything.
Will they escape the dangers closing in on them? Or are some roads best left untravelled?
Andrea is available in multiple formats worldwide:
325 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949829 & 9781800949867
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.08 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F1G45BTX
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/ANDREA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
