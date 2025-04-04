A Pennsylvania Collector Has Offered American Art Advisor $1,000,000 to Find a Lost Fern Coppedge Family Portrait Painted in 1915
A Pennsylvania art collector is searching for a long lost family portrait painted by American artist Fern Coppedge in 1915. American Art Advisor is the publisher of the Fern Coppedge Catalogue Raisonne and is actively searching for the painting.
Sarasota, FL, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Pennsylvania art collector wants to find a long lost family portrait painted by American artist Fern Coppedge in 1915 The artist died in 1951. Her biography and Catalogue Raisonne was published in 2021 by art experts Les and Sue Fox, owners of American Art Advisor. The Foxes authenticate paintings by Fern Coppedge for all major auction houses including Sotheby's and Christie's.
The missing portrait is based on a 1903 photo of Fern Coppedge which is illustrated and described in the biography and Catalogue Raisonne titled: Fern Coppedge, One Woman's Struggle For Equality In The Art World.
www.ferncoppedge.com
The private collector has advised Les and Sue Fox that he is willing to pay $1,000,000 for the lost painting. Fern Coppedge is famous for her winter scenes, Gloucester harbor scenes and Pennsylvania landscapes. She is represented by the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
The missing portrait is based on a 1903 photo of Fern Coppedge which is illustrated and described in the biography and Catalogue Raisonne titled: Fern Coppedge, One Woman's Struggle For Equality In The Art World.
www.ferncoppedge.com
The private collector has advised Les and Sue Fox that he is willing to pay $1,000,000 for the lost painting. Fern Coppedge is famous for her winter scenes, Gloucester harbor scenes and Pennsylvania landscapes. She is represented by the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
Contact
West Highland PublishingContact
Les Fox
201-264-7450
www.ferncoppedge.com
Les Fox
201-264-7450
www.ferncoppedge.com
Categories