droply Launches Global Platform for Finding and Sharing Drinking Water Sources
Two former CDT thru-hikers are launching droply, a new mobile app that makes finding and sharing drinking water sources easy. With 800,000+ sources mapped, droply aims to simplify water access and build a global community.
Bern, Switzerland, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Access to clean drinking water is a fundamental need, yet finding reliable sources remains a challenge in many regions. Addressing this issue, droply, a newly launched mobile app, provides a global platform for locating and sharing drinking water sources. Designed for hikers, travelers, and urban residents alike, droply simplifies the search for clean water by consolidating data from around the world into a single, user-friendly application.
The idea for droply originated with two CDT thru-hikers who experienced firsthand the difficulties of finding water during long-distance treks. What began as a personal project has evolved into a mission-driven initiative aimed at improving global water accessibility.
With a database of over 800,000 water sources sourced from open data repositories, droply offers users real-time access to information on fountains, refill stations, and natural springs. The platform encourages community engagement, allowing users to contribute by adding new locations, updating existing ones, and sharing photos and insights about water quality and availability.
Key Features of droply:
Global Water Source Map – A single app to locate water sources worldwide.
Real-Time Updates – Users can check water quality, availability, and access community-generated insights.
Community Contributions – Crowdsourced data ensures up-to-date and accurate information.
Sustainability Focus – Encourages reusable bottles and reduces reliance on single-use plastics.
“Water is essential, yet access to clean sources remains inconsistent,” said Micha Burger, co-founder of droply. “With droply, we aim to empower people to find water easily and contribute to a more sustainable future.”
Available now for iOS and Android, droply is free to use, with potential premium features such as offline access planned for future updates.
For further information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Micha Burger
press@droply.ch
https://droply-app.com
The idea for droply originated with two CDT thru-hikers who experienced firsthand the difficulties of finding water during long-distance treks. What began as a personal project has evolved into a mission-driven initiative aimed at improving global water accessibility.
With a database of over 800,000 water sources sourced from open data repositories, droply offers users real-time access to information on fountains, refill stations, and natural springs. The platform encourages community engagement, allowing users to contribute by adding new locations, updating existing ones, and sharing photos and insights about water quality and availability.
Key Features of droply:
Global Water Source Map – A single app to locate water sources worldwide.
Real-Time Updates – Users can check water quality, availability, and access community-generated insights.
Community Contributions – Crowdsourced data ensures up-to-date and accurate information.
Sustainability Focus – Encourages reusable bottles and reduces reliance on single-use plastics.
“Water is essential, yet access to clean sources remains inconsistent,” said Micha Burger, co-founder of droply. “With droply, we aim to empower people to find water easily and contribute to a more sustainable future.”
Available now for iOS and Android, droply is free to use, with potential premium features such as offline access planned for future updates.
For further information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Micha Burger
press@droply.ch
https://droply-app.com
Contact
droplyContact
Micha Burger
+41 79 422 16 29
https://droply-app.com
Micha Burger
+41 79 422 16 29
https://droply-app.com
Categories