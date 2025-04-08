Author J. A. Pollard’s New Book, "Crone's Class," is a Gripping Mystery That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Solve a Slew of Crimes While Trying to Protect Her Daughter
Author J. A. Pollard’s new book “Crone's Class” is a gripping mystery that follows one woman’s journey to solve a slew of crimes while trying to protect her daughter.
Winslow, ME, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. A. Pollard, whose writing includes hundreds of nonfiction articles, dozens of short stories, illustrated children’s books and poetry, and two imaginatively seasonal cookbooks, has completed her new book, “Crone's Class”: a captivating novel that follows one woman’s investigations into the murder of two of her classmates that one of her friends has been framed for.
“So, why’s an ‘old lady’ calling herself Crone, taking a course at a local college in Maine?” writes Pollard. “Well, she’s thumbing her nose at anyone who believes that being old and female means being ‘weird and witchlike.’ But when two classmates are raped and murdered on campus, her own daughter’s being stalked in faraway Kenya, and a biracial friend called Thug is blamed for everything gone wrong, how can she ‘keep it together?’ And solve the murders?
“With a little help from a local cop, Chilly (he’s cool under fire), and her usually oblivious husband (who tells her he loves her), this is a whodunit with a difference.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. A. Pollard’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Crone and Chilly’s investigation to discover the truth, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Crone’s Class” is sure to keep the pages turning, leading to a shocking conclusion readers won’t be expecting.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Crone's Class” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
