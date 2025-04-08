Author Stephen Mullen’s New Book, "A Journey of Recovery," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Path in Overcoming His Challenges with Schizophrenia
Recent release “A Journey of Recovery” from Page Publishing author Stephen Mullen is a poignant and heartfelt true account that follows the author as he works through the struggles that arise from his schizophrenia. Deeply personal and candid, Mullen shares his story as a testament to the human spirit and the resilience of those facing a mental illness of their own.
Cape Coral, FL, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Mullen, who currently resides in Southwest Florida where he attends an online program for a major in creative writing and English at Southern New Hampshire University, has completed his new book, “A Journey of Recovery”: a compelling autobiographical account that details the author’s experiences in having schizophrenia, as well as the help he received in order to overcome his diagnosis and take back control of his life.
“‘A Journey of Recovery’ is a story about my life’s experiences in not only adjusting to a mental illness—schizophrenia—but overcoming it,” writes Mullen. “This story is a reflection of a bright young soul—me—whose illness ignited institutionalizations for many years. However, self-help, help from others, as well as help from professionals, have provided me with the tools of life to stay mentally healthy. Proper medication, as well as physical and mental forms of meditation, such as through exercise, is essential for dealing with a mental illness, as displayed in this story.
“This story is a reflection of individuals with mental illnesses who thrive in life after their time of healing, as I strongly feel that I am doing! Mental illnesses are quite serious, in which there are many trials and tribulations for finding the proper medication to treat mental illnesses in different individuals, as is portrayed in this story. This story proves that many innocent souls are placed in mental institutions, which can lead to jail if these mental illnesses remain improperly treated. Nonetheless, this story brings forth positive energy because it is an inspiration for all in regard to how all of humanity can defeat their inner physical and mental demons, as did I!”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Mullen’s enthralling memoir is a story of resilience and courage, revealing the true strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “A Journey of Recovery” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever had their life impacted by mental illness, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Journey of Recovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘A Journey of Recovery’ is a story about my life’s experiences in not only adjusting to a mental illness—schizophrenia—but overcoming it,” writes Mullen. “This story is a reflection of a bright young soul—me—whose illness ignited institutionalizations for many years. However, self-help, help from others, as well as help from professionals, have provided me with the tools of life to stay mentally healthy. Proper medication, as well as physical and mental forms of meditation, such as through exercise, is essential for dealing with a mental illness, as displayed in this story.
“This story is a reflection of individuals with mental illnesses who thrive in life after their time of healing, as I strongly feel that I am doing! Mental illnesses are quite serious, in which there are many trials and tribulations for finding the proper medication to treat mental illnesses in different individuals, as is portrayed in this story. This story proves that many innocent souls are placed in mental institutions, which can lead to jail if these mental illnesses remain improperly treated. Nonetheless, this story brings forth positive energy because it is an inspiration for all in regard to how all of humanity can defeat their inner physical and mental demons, as did I!”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Mullen’s enthralling memoir is a story of resilience and courage, revealing the true strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “A Journey of Recovery” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever had their life impacted by mental illness, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Journey of Recovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories