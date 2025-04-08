Author Barbara Felsoci-Miller’s New Book, "Alex and the Cherry Tree," is a Heartfelt Tale About a Young Girl Who Learns a Valuable Lesson from Her Mistakes
Recent release “Alex and the Cherry Tree” from Covenant Books author Barbara Felsoci-Miller is a charming story that centers around a young girl named Alex, who climbs a cherry tree to pick cherries for her mother to bake a pie. However, after eating all the cherries she picks, Alex must find a way to make up for her mistake.
King Of Prussia, PA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Felsoci-Miller, a loving wife and mother who has spent most of her teaching career in pre-K through first grade, has completed her new book, “Alex and the Cherry Tree”: a captivating story of a young girl who climbs up a cherry tree to pick cherries for her mother, but ends up eating them all and tries to find a way to make up for her actions.
Felsoci-Miller begins her tale, “It was a warm, sunny summer afternoon, and Alex and her dog, Winston, were sitting on her bed, looking out of the bedroom window at a cherry tree that had big ripe cherries on it. Alex had a great idea to do something special with her mom when she looked at the cherries on the tree.
“Alex rushed down the steps, and she told her mom that she was going to climb the cherry tree and pick a lot of cherries so they could make three delicious cherry pies after dinner.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Felsoci-Miller’s new book is a riveting story that promises to teach young readers an essential life lesson about second chances and the importance of right from wrong. With colorful artwork to help bring Felsoci-Miller’s story to life, “Alex and the Cherry Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Alex and the Cherry Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories