Author Barbara Felsoci-Miller’s New Book, "Alex and the Cherry Tree," is a Heartfelt Tale About a Young Girl Who Learns a Valuable Lesson from Her Mistakes

Recent release “Alex and the Cherry Tree” from Covenant Books author Barbara Felsoci-Miller is a charming story that centers around a young girl named Alex, who climbs a cherry tree to pick cherries for her mother to bake a pie. However, after eating all the cherries she picks, Alex must find a way to make up for her mistake.