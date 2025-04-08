Author Myra Carter Warner, ThD’s New Book, "Don't Shoot the Messenger," is a Compelling Look at Common Misconceptions About Long Held Christian Teachings

Recent release “Don't Shoot the Messenger” from Covenant Books author Myra Carter Warner, ThD is a thought-provoking exploration of misunderstood Christian teachings that challenges traditional interpretations of Scripture to spark reflection and debate among Christians while offering a fresh perspective on faith.