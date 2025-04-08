Author Myra Carter Warner, ThD’s New Book, "Don't Shoot the Messenger," is a Compelling Look at Common Misconceptions About Long Held Christian Teachings
Recent release “Don't Shoot the Messenger” from Covenant Books author Myra Carter Warner, ThD is a thought-provoking exploration of misunderstood Christian teachings that challenges traditional interpretations of Scripture to spark reflection and debate among Christians while offering a fresh perspective on faith.
Decatur, GA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Myra Carter Warner, ThD, a loving wife and mother who holds a degree in mathematics and secondary education from Spelman College, has completed her new book, “Don't Shoot the Messenger”: a poignant and engaging look at interpretations of the Christian doctrine, offering new insight to help clear up misunderstandings surrounding Christ’s teachings and the Bible.
“... God said what He meant, and He meant what He said,” writes Warner. “But too many of us want to interpret what He said because His Word can get pretty sharp, and Hebrews 4:12 does say, ‘For the Word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the thoughts and intents of the heart.’ It really has not been an easy thing to share (even with Bible believers) what the Word says.
“This book is written for the purpose of sharing as well as challenging readers to see and understand what the Lord is saying to us, and to better understand that the progress that man has made in every field was preordained by God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Myra Carter Warner, ThD’s new book will help readers embrace a more profound and personal connection to God’s Word, inspiring them to reflect upon their understanding of Scripture and its role in their everyday lives.
Readers can purchase “Don't Shoot the Messenger” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
