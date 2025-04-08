Author Noel Hill’s New Book, "The Invisible Lariat," is a Gripping Historical Fiction Exploring a Family’s Conflict, Resentment, and Adventure in the Early American West

Recent release “The Invisible Lariat” from Newman Springs Publishing author Noel Hill tells the compelling tale of a family torn apart by resentments during the 19th-century American gold rush. As the American frontier continues to expand, one young girl’s strength will be tested as she does all she can to protect those she loves while trying to survive the dangers of the American West herself.