Author Noel Hill’s New Book, "The Invisible Lariat," is a Gripping Historical Fiction Exploring a Family’s Conflict, Resentment, and Adventure in the Early American West
Recent release “The Invisible Lariat” from Newman Springs Publishing author Noel Hill tells the compelling tale of a family torn apart by resentments during the 19th-century American gold rush. As the American frontier continues to expand, one young girl’s strength will be tested as she does all she can to protect those she loves while trying to survive the dangers of the American West herself.
New York, NY, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Noel Hill has completed her new book, “The Invisible Lariat”: a gripping novel that centers around the struggles and resilience of a fractured family in the 1800s American West, where their personal battles and fight for survival will shape their destiny and legacy.
“‘The Invisible Lariat’ recalls the story of a family that harbors resentments so deep the members are homicidal,” writes Hill. “Their saga starts in Kentucky in the early 1800s when young Douglas finally does the unthinkable in the very moment his mother is fighting for her life. The result of that night sets the background for the next twenty years of adventures lived by his brother, William, his daughter, Rose Mary, and Sam.
“This adventure captures the growing pains of a nation expanding through the lens of people who lived it. It addresses slavery, the surveyors of the west, Native American genocide, and Mexican ranchero displacement. These challenges take these friends away from each other and then bring them back again with the discovery of gold in the foothills of the Sierras.
“While Rose Mary feels the pull of freedom, love, family, and wealth, she also finds adventure in her travels with other brave Americans trying to carve a living and a new life out of the lush valleys of California. Her travels take her places she could only dream of. She meets those who will teach her to survive in a profession that is typically mastered by her masculine counterparts. Rose Mary is tenacious. She will not be discouraged from doing what she knows is right for her and her family. She will stop at nothing to protect the people she loves, and her determination proves to be a determent to those who love her.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Noel Hill’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s desire to share the history of those who lived and worked in the foothills of the Sierras during the Gold Rush of the mid-1800s, revealing the challenges they faced at the time. Set against the vast and often brutal landscape of the American frontier and combining a family’s fight for survival with historical events, “The Invisible Lariat” is a must-read for fans of the historical fiction genre, resonating with those interested in learning more about the nation’s history.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Invisible Lariat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
