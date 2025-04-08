Author David Albert Francoeur’s New Book, "Uncommon Sense," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting How the Author Advocated for Himself When Faced with a Terminal Diagnosis

Recent release “Uncommon Sense: A Gen X tale and an inspirational guide to advocate for yourself” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Albert Francoeur is a compelling novel detailing how the author, after receiving a fatal brain cancer diagnosis, refused to accept his fate, continued to advocate for himself, and ultimately saved his own life.