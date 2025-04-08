Author David Albert Francoeur’s New Book, "Uncommon Sense," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting How the Author Advocated for Himself When Faced with a Terminal Diagnosis
Recent release “Uncommon Sense: A Gen X tale and an inspirational guide to advocate for yourself” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Albert Francoeur is a compelling novel detailing how the author, after receiving a fatal brain cancer diagnosis, refused to accept his fate, continued to advocate for himself, and ultimately saved his own life.
Peabody, MA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Albert Francoeur, who spent thirty-five years climbing the corporate ladder as a C-level executive and helping to lead his employers to great success, has completed his new book, “Uncommon Sense: A Gen X tale and an inspirational guide to advocate for yourself”: a gripping true story that follows the author as he fights to advocate for himself and relies on his faith in his battle against cancer.
“I am a fifty-seven-year-old American male whose death, my death, was continuously put in front of me for several months as my doctors gave me their fatal diagnosis and told me, politely but bluntly, that I was going to die and that the statistics for my brain cancer stated that it was likely that I would die fairly quickly. Yikes!” writes the author. “But as I grappled with the enormity of what my doctors were telling me, I really heard God speaking to me in many ways. Let me just get to it and tell you now, just what happened!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Albert Francoeur’s enthralling story is a fascinating look into the American health care system, and the importance of advocating for and trusting oneself instead of blindly accepting the word of doctors and other medical professionals. Deeply personal and candid, “Uncommon Sense” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as they follow along on Francoeur’s journey to change his life through his own design and God’s mercy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Uncommon Sense: A Gen X tale and an inspirational guide to advocate for yourself” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
