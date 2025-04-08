Maida Surdyk’s New Book, "Sam and the Red Light," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy and His Grandmother as They Set Out on an Adventure to Enjoy Some Ice Cream
Coshocton, OH, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maida Surdyk, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “Sam and the Red Light”: a riveting tale that centers around a young boy who walks with his grandmother to get ice cream, explaining everything he has learned about street safety along the way.
In “Sam and the Red Light,” readers are introduced to Sam, a young boy who loves to spend time with his grandmother. On a hot summer day, Sam’s grandma suggests they go out for ice cream and begin their long walk to the ice cream parlor. Along the way, Sam helps his grandmother stay safe by explaining everything he has learned about the rules of the road and crossing the street.
Published by Fulton Books, Maida Surdyk’s book is inspired by the quality time the author has spent with her grandson, Sam, and will help encourage young readers to stay safe while walking outside around their neighborhood. With colorful artwork to help bring Surdyk’s story to life, “Sam and the Red Light” is sure to delight readers of all ages while teaching roadway safety, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sam and the Red Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
