Jessica Lyles Fitzhugh’s New Book, "Something Exciting: Welcome to Astroville," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Learns to be Grateful for His Life
Hernando, MS, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Lyles Fitzhugh has completed her most recent book, “Something Exciting: Welcome to Astroville”: a heartfelt story that centers around K3, a young boy who learns a valuable lesson in learning to appreciate all that he has in his life and being thankful for the things around him.
A two-time graduate of Mississippi State University, author Jessical Lyles Fitzhugh has worked in the educational industry for over ten years. She began her career as an academic advisor and eventually made her way into the classroom as an adjunct professor. Jessica serves as founder and CEO of the Light and Salt Movement, where she advocates for faith, morals and creativity.
“When was the last time you stopped to appreciate all the beauty around you?” writes Fitzhugh. “Being grateful is a simple concept but often overlooked. In this short story, you will take a journey with an adventurous eight-year-old named K3. K3 is always looking for something new, beautiful, exciting, or just plain different. One day, he discovers that the beauty he was in search of was all around him the entire time. So grab your popcorn and soda as we take an exciting adventure to Astroville!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Lyles Fitzhugh’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on K3’s journey to discover the power of gratitude in turning one’s day around. With colorful artwork to help bring Fitzhugh’s story to life, “Something Exciting: Welcome to Astroville” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Something Exciting: Welcome to Astroville” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
