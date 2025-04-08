Annette K. Mazzone’s Newly Released “Lily Among Thorns Song of Solomon 2:2 In the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3 Part 2” is a Potent Look at Faith and Prophecy

“Lily Among Thorns Song of Solomon 2:2 In the Last Days 2nd Peter 3:3 Part 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annette K. Mazzone is a gripping novel that delves into themes of persecution, faith, and divine guidance amid an oppressive world order.