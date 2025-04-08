Matlina Akers Merriweather’s Newly Released “When You Say It Like That” is a Heartwarming Collection of Reflections, Offering a Blend of Humor, Wisdom, and Love
“When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matlina Akers Merriweather is a heartfelt work filled with personal anecdotes, gentle humor, and valuable life lessons designed to uplift and inspire readers.
Oklahoma City, OK, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice”: a delightful and encouraging read that invites readers to reflect on the power of words. “When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice” is the creation of published author, Matlina Akers Merriweather, the eldest of two children, with a brother. Her parents were sharecroppers on a tobacco farm, and they grew vegetables, pigs, chickens, and cows. She is a graduate of Chatham High School. She developed a love for writing in elementary school: love letters for friends, plays in drama class, and poems in creative writing class. She also loves reading and drawing. Matlina was married for thirty-three years to the love of her life (a pen pal from OKC) until his death in 2020. She retired after twenty-four years as an office clerk.
Merriweather shares, “Words, sentences, and phrases may make a person laugh or cry, or maybe encourage someone or offer some good advice. Sometimes our spirits need a little lift, a nudge, a light touch. Everything in this book may not be for everyone; there just might be something for someone. While we clothe ourselves in other virtues, let love be the main piece in your wardrobe. It is my wish that someone loves my book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matlina Akers Merriweather’s new book offers a heartfelt collection that will resonate with readers seeking comfort, humor, and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Merriweather shares, “Words, sentences, and phrases may make a person laugh or cry, or maybe encourage someone or offer some good advice. Sometimes our spirits need a little lift, a nudge, a light touch. Everything in this book may not be for everyone; there just might be something for someone. While we clothe ourselves in other virtues, let love be the main piece in your wardrobe. It is my wish that someone loves my book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matlina Akers Merriweather’s new book offers a heartfelt collection that will resonate with readers seeking comfort, humor, and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories