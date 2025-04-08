Matlina Akers Merriweather’s Newly Released “When You Say It Like That” is a Heartwarming Collection of Reflections, Offering a Blend of Humor, Wisdom, and Love

“When You Say It Like That: May it encourage you, make you laugh, and perhaps give you good advice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matlina Akers Merriweather is a heartfelt work filled with personal anecdotes, gentle humor, and valuable life lessons designed to uplift and inspire readers.