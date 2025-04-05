Bestselling Author V. D. Shadar Presents Her New Book "The Awakening - Ascension Keys to the 5th Dimension"
What evolutionary quantum leap is humanity preparing for? An intriguing guide to the exploration and expansion of consciousness. This book opens up completely new horizons of experience.
Sogliano al Rubicone (FC), Italy, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What is the 5th dimension?
What is the consciousness of the New Age?
What evolutionary quantum leap is humanity preparing for?
Many have already entered the Age of Awakening, where a massive expansion of consciousness awaits us.
In this book, Shadar answers all questions about the new reality of the I AM Presence.
She also teaches simple ways to greatly facilitate personal transformation and the shift into a higher dimension of existence.
Shadar is a highly sensitive empath and depth-psychologically trained soul guide who has found her professional focus as a spirit coach in expanding consciousness and memory.
When memories kick in - another word for "enlightenment" - amazing breakthroughs and miraculous things can happen in life.
V. D. Shadar is a world changer in the truest sense of the word and often travels around planet Earth.
She gets enchanted and inspired by the beauty of nature and human creations, taking advantage of own growth opportunities as well as gaining new experiences and insights in other cultures & philosophies. She feels home everywhere in the world and regularly offers live sessions and courses.
Book information:
"The Awakening - Ascension Keys to the 5th Dimension"
ISBN 979-8-3012-4971-6
USD 24.--
Further publications:
"Lichte Essenzen" (Light Essences) - German only
"Starseed Awakening" (publication planned for 2025)
