SottoPelle® Recognizes Krystal Briglia, DNP, MBA, NP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Gloucester Township, NJ, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Krystal Briglia is a board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in aesthetic dermatology, integrative medicine and wellness. She has an extensive and diverse background in healthcare, with over a decade of experience working in emergency, critical care, trauma, aesthetics, healthcare administration and healthcare education. Krystal holds multiple board certifications, including family practice, emergency and critical care. Her educational background includes two undergraduate degrees, a degree in health sciences, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Delaware. She holds three graduate-level degrees, including a master’s degree in nursing leadership and a master’s degree in business administration, and completed her nurse practitioner education at the University of Massachusetts. In 2016, Krystal completed her clinical doctorate in nursing practice. Dr. Briglia is an entrepreneur and specializes in organizational process improvement. She is a Lean Six Sigma master black belt, a certified Six Sigma champion, and a certified Kaizen facilitator. She also has a passion for education and spent 6 years teaching health profession graduate-level courses. During that time, she held a lead faculty position and helped the university develop a family nurse practitioner program from inception to credentialing and first graduates.
In 2020, Dr. Briglia founded Triada Integrative Medicine and Wellness, a New Jersey-based practice. She developed the wellness center with her husband who also practices in healthcare as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. The couple met while working in the emergency department and witnessed firsthand the healthcare gaps patients experience when seeking treatments and care to feel better, which inspired them to do more for the community. Their medical backgrounds and collective experiences inspired them to develop a plan to integrate access to multiple treatments in one place to take care of the whole person, helping patients reach their optimal level of wellness as a whole person, instead of addressing segregated, individual issues. The innovative practice places emphasis on individualized & integrative treatment plans, which address the whole person and each person’s individualized needs on their journey to feeling their best. The facility offers a personalized approach to well-being, including but not limited to treatments such as mental health counseling, psychiatric medication management, transcranial magnetic stimulation, traditional and regenerative aesthetics, anti-aging, skincare, IV infusion and vitamin therapy, wellness, and weight loss treatments.
Dr. Briglia is passionate about business, science, and innovating ways to improve current practices through evidence and integration with other specialties. She is excited by research and new technology advancing healthcare, including mental health, skincare, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine. She enjoys working with her husband to provide access to better care for patients and develop multifaceted approaches to achieve the best outcomes.
Krystal is an out of the box thinker who is driven to do better for patients and inspire and help others advance through education. She loves collaborating and sharing knowledge and information with other professionals. When she isn’t learning and working and inspiring, Krystal loves spending quality time with her husband and five kids.
Krystal Briglia, DNP, MBA, NP-C has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since December 2024.
To view additional information about Krystal Briglia, DNP, MBA, NP-C, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/krystal-briglia-dnp-new-jersey-hormone-provider/
Provider Information:
Krystal Briglia, DNP, MBA, NP-C
Triada Integrative Medicine and Wellness
1300 Liberty Place Gloucester Township, NJ 08081
(856) 818-4054
www.triadaimw.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained provider, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
