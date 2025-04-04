Gateway Recruiting Welcomes Lauren Dyck as Senior Director of Client Relations and Business Development
Gateway Recruiting is proud to announce the addition of Lauren Dyck as Senior Director of Client Relations and Business Development.
New Braunfels, TX, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gateway Recruiting is proud to announce the addition of Lauren Dyck as Senior Director of Client Relations and Business Development. With a career spanning over a decade in client relations, business development, and strategic marketing, Lauren brings a dynamic and people-first approach to the ever-evolving world of talent acquisition.
In her new role, Lauren will be focused on expanding Gateway Recruiting’s fast-growing contract and temporary placement division – helping clients meet their short-term hiring needs with flexible, project-based workforce solutions. With a strong background in business development and the ability to foster long-term partnerships, she is well-positioned to help drive Gateway Recruiting’s continued growth across a range of industries and verticals.
Prior to joining Gateway Recruiting, Lauren held leadership roles at Dell, where she launched innovative marketing campaigns, drove key revenue growth initiatives, and managed executive-level partnerships. More recently, she founded and cultivated an online community of over 8,000 engaged members, developing exclusive content and creating meaningful digital experiences that connect and inspire.
“Lauren’s unique blend of brand strategy, audience engagement, and client development expertise makes her a tremendous asset to our team,” said Garrett Stephenson, CEO of Gateway Recruiting. “She’s not only a seasoned professional but also a thoughtful leader who approaches every relationship with care, intention, and creativity.”
Lauren’s verticals of expertise include Sales & Business Development, Marketing, Regulatory, Engineering, Compliance, and more. Known for her clear communication and client-first mindset, she will thrive at the intersection of strategic partnerships and talent delivery.
To connect with Lauren or learn more about how Gateway Recruiting can support your contract or contingent hiring needs, visit www.GatewayRecruiting.com.
Press Contact:
Rachel Ward
Digital Marketing Manager
Gateway Recruiting, Inc.
Phone: (830) 359-0347
Email: rachel@gatewayrecruiting.com
In her new role, Lauren will be focused on expanding Gateway Recruiting’s fast-growing contract and temporary placement division – helping clients meet their short-term hiring needs with flexible, project-based workforce solutions. With a strong background in business development and the ability to foster long-term partnerships, she is well-positioned to help drive Gateway Recruiting’s continued growth across a range of industries and verticals.
Prior to joining Gateway Recruiting, Lauren held leadership roles at Dell, where she launched innovative marketing campaigns, drove key revenue growth initiatives, and managed executive-level partnerships. More recently, she founded and cultivated an online community of over 8,000 engaged members, developing exclusive content and creating meaningful digital experiences that connect and inspire.
“Lauren’s unique blend of brand strategy, audience engagement, and client development expertise makes her a tremendous asset to our team,” said Garrett Stephenson, CEO of Gateway Recruiting. “She’s not only a seasoned professional but also a thoughtful leader who approaches every relationship with care, intention, and creativity.”
Lauren’s verticals of expertise include Sales & Business Development, Marketing, Regulatory, Engineering, Compliance, and more. Known for her clear communication and client-first mindset, she will thrive at the intersection of strategic partnerships and talent delivery.
To connect with Lauren or learn more about how Gateway Recruiting can support your contract or contingent hiring needs, visit www.GatewayRecruiting.com.
Press Contact:
Rachel Ward
Digital Marketing Manager
Gateway Recruiting, Inc.
Phone: (830) 359-0347
Email: rachel@gatewayrecruiting.com
Contact
Gateway RecruitingContact
Rachel Ward
830-359-0347
www.GatewayRecruiting.com
Rachel Ward
830-359-0347
www.GatewayRecruiting.com
Categories