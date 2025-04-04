NurseIO Announces Formation of Distinguished Advisory Board to Propel Healthcare Workforce Innovation
NurseIO has formed its inaugural Advisory Board to drive healthcare workforce innovation. This strategic move will guide NurseIO's mission to enhance flexible, on-demand staffing solutions, empowering clinicians and healthcare facilities. The collaboration strengthens ties with institutions like Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University, advancing healthcare innovation.
Scottsdale, AZ, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NurseIO, a leading provider of staff optimization and efficiency solutions, proudly announces the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. This strategic move brings together a powerhouse of healthcare leaders whose collective expertise will help guide NurseIO’s mission to empower clinicians and healthcare facilities with flexible, innovative workforce solutions.“Our advisory board is composed of some of the most respected voices in healthcare leadership, nursing innovation, and strategic growth,” said Gary Lauterbach, Board Chair of NurseIO. “Their guidance will be invaluable as we expand our platform and deepen our impact on the healthcare staffing crisis.”
Members of the Advisory Board
- Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, President, American Nurses Association and Assistant Professor - Oregon Health & Science University, School of Nursing
- Veronica Gurule, Former Board of Directors, The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses
- Peggy Sanborn, Former SVP of Strategic Growth, CommonSpirit Health
- Marialena Murphy, Former Chief Nursing Officer, Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Chris J. Stewart, Vice President, HealthTrust Performance Group
- Katherine Kenny, Associate Dean & Clinical Professor, Arizona State University
- Cindy Sullivan, Former President, American Association of Neuroscience Nurses
About NurseIO
NurseIO is an on-demand healthcare staffing platform that enables clinicians and healthcare facilities to seamlessly connect for short-term shifts, improving workforce flexibility, clinician satisfaction, and patient care outcomes. Designed to support today’s dynamic clinical environment, NurseIO provides a user-centric, transparent solution for both providers and professionals.
Contact
Shane Brown
855-568-7734
nurseio.com
