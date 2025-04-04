Ezzey Digital Marketing Expands with New Office Serving Orlando & Melbourne Opening in Indiatlantic, Florida
Ezzey Digital Marketing, a veteran-owned agency founded in 2017 by CEO Michael Hamburger and President Ross Denny, each with 20+ years of expertise, opens a new office in Indiatlantic, FL, on June 2, 2025. Located off Melbourne’s coast, it serves Orlando and Melbourne markets while growing its Scottsdale, AZ base. With 100+ years of team experience, Ezzey excels in SEO, PPC, and web design, driving results nationwide.
Orlando, FL, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ezzey Digital Marketing, a veteran-owned leader in digital solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Indiatlantic, Florida, on June 2, 2025. Located on the beautiful barrier island off the coast of Melbourne, this expansion strengthens Ezzey’s corporate footprint, serving the Orlando and Melbourne markets while continuing to grow its Scottsdale, Arizona headquarters.
Founded in 2017 by Michael Hamburger, CEO, who brings over 20 years of digital marketing expertise, Ezzey partnered early on with Ross Denny, President and Co-Founder, also with 20+ years of experience. Together, they’ve built a full-service agency with a team offering over 100 years of combined expertise in lead generation, PPC, social media marketing, and custom web design, delivering measurable results nationwide.
The Indiatlantic office, set in a picturesque beach town, reflects Ezzey’s dedication to innovation and client success. “We’re thrilled to bring our strategies to Florida’s dynamic business community,” said Michael Hamburger, CEO and Founder. “Our Scottsdale base remains vital as we expand into Indiatlantic,” added Ross Denny, President and Co-Founder.
The new office opens June 2, 2025. Businesses can explore Ezzey’s services at ezzey.com.
