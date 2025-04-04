Ezzey Digital Marketing Expands with New Office Serving Orlando & Melbourne Opening in Indiatlantic, Florida

Ezzey Digital Marketing, a veteran-owned agency founded in 2017 by CEO Michael Hamburger and President Ross Denny, each with 20+ years of expertise, opens a new office in Indiatlantic, FL, on June 2, 2025. Located off Melbourne’s coast, it serves Orlando and Melbourne markets while growing its Scottsdale, AZ base. With 100+ years of team experience, Ezzey excels in SEO, PPC, and web design, driving results nationwide.