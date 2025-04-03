Introducing Tilla: The Farm Management App for Modern Farmers
Tilla is a precision farm management app that helps farmers mark and track field hazards, tasks, and real-time conditions using satellite imagery. With features like GPS-based pinning, team collaboration, and subscription-based admin controls, Tilla streamlines farm operations for increased efficiency and safety.
Peoria, IL, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where efficiency and precision are critical to successful farming, Tilla: Farm Smarter emerges as the farm management app designed to simplify and elevate the way farmers work. Combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, Tilla is poised to become an essential tool for farmers everywhere.
Tilla empowers farmers by providing a sleek, intuitive platform to track and manage tasks, hazards, and field conditions directly from their tractors. Key features include:
- Live Satellite Imaging: Place pins with pinpoint accuracy on live satellite maps to mark rocks, planter skips, tile holes, down trees, and any other tasks or hazards.
-Task Management: Create, assign, and monitor tasks in real time, ensuring nothing gets overlooked.
- Customizable Dashboard: Tailor your interface with tools like an MPH indicator, weather updates, and field notes for a truly personalized experience.
- Group Collaboration: Stay connected with your team through a built-in chat feature, making communication seamless and instant.
- No External Hardware Needed: You can access all the great features of the app from any smart phone, there is no need for external monitors or GPS receivers.
“Tilla is more than an app — it’s a way to rethink how farmers interact with their fields,” said Nick Rumbold, creator of Tilla. “Our goal is to make farming smarter and more efficient by putting all the tools farmers need right at their fingertips.”
Tilla’s development was guided by real-world farming needs, ensuring that every feature contributes to productivity and ease of use. Whether you're managing a small family farm or overseeing vast acres of farmland, Tilla adapts to meet your unique needs.
Tilla is now available for a free download on iOS and Android. To learn more about Tilla and its features, visit tillaapp.com.
About Tilla: Tilla is the brainchild of Nick Rumbold, a developer with a passion for creating tools that empower farmers. Designed with simplicity, efficiency, and precision in mind, Tilla redefines modern farm management.
Contact:
Nick Rumbold
Founder, Tilla
Email: nick@tillaapp.com
