Peril in the Alps at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Peril in the Alps by Steven Dietz. Steven Dietz directs Gabbie Adner, Valerie Larsen,* Brian Mackey,* Omri Schein,* Amanda Sitton,* and Christopher M. Williams.*
The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props Design, Rob Witmer (Composer & Sound Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design). Vernon Willett* is the Production Manager, and Annabelle Oellette, the Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
Peril in the Alps previews begin on Wednesday, April 16. Opening Night is set for Saturday, April 19, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, April 16, to Sunday, May 11, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, April 18, and Wednesday, May 7. A talkback session with the cast is scheduled for April 25.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secure
your seats call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props Design, Rob Witmer (Composer & Sound Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design). Vernon Willett* is the Production Manager, and Annabelle Oellette, the Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
Peril in the Alps previews begin on Wednesday, April 16. Opening Night is set for Saturday, April 19, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, April 16, to Sunday, May 11, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, April 18, and Wednesday, May 7. A talkback session with the cast is scheduled for April 25.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secure
your seats call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories