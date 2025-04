Peril in the Alps at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Solana Beach, CA, April 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Peril in the Alps by Steven Dietz. Steven Dietz directs Gabbie Adner, Valerie Larsen,* Brian Mackey,* Omri Schein,* Amanda Sitton,* and Christopher M. Williams.*The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props Design, Rob Witmer (Composer & Sound Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design). Vernon Willett* is the Production Manager, and Annabelle Oellette, the Production Assistant.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ EquityAssociation.Peril in the Alps previews begin on Wednesday, April 16. Opening Night is set for Saturday, April 19, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, April 16, to Sunday, May 11, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, April 18, and Wednesday, May 7. A talkback session with the cast is scheduled for April 25.North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secureyour seats call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.