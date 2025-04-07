S7 Data Acquisition with New License Model
Berglen, Germany, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Since its founding in 2010, HS Automation Software has focused on delivering innovative, user-friendly industrial automation solutions. Its flagship product, HSDBASE, is a highly intuitive and efficient tool for seamless data exchange between Siemens S7 controllers and SQL databases or CSV files. Whether used as a data logger, recipe management tool, or a platform for data exchange across multiple controllers, HSDBASE simplifies complex processes with its user-friendly interface and easy setup.
One of the standout features of HSDBASE is its ability to handle unlimited data volumes, making it suitable for even the largest industrial projects. Its fast response times and reliable data integrity ensure smooth performance, no matter the scale of the project.
In addition to HSDBASE, HS Automation Software offers HSVIEWER, a powerful data visualization tool that enables real-time monitoring and seamless integration with existing systems. Installed once on the data acquisition computer, HSVIEWER can be accessed by all network-connected devices, eliminating the need for additional software installations. It features advanced filter options, graphical analysis, and an integrated CSV export function, making data analysis more efficient and accessible.
To meet the evolving demands of industrial systems and virtualization trends, HS Automation Software has introduced a new online licensing model for HSDBASE, eliminating the need for physical dongles while still offering the traditional dongle option for those who prefer it.
With HSDBASE and HSVIEWER, HS Automation Software continues to provide cutting-edge, scalable, and reliable solutions for industrial data management, offering businesses of all sizes greater efficiency, flexibility, and ease of use.
www.hs-automation-software.de
