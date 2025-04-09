Greg Waszak’s Newly Released, "Overcoming Opiate Addiction and Dependency with Cannabis," is a Helpful Guide to Using Cannabis as a Safer Alternative to Healing
“Overcoming Opiate Addiction and Dependency with Cannabis: A Holistic Guidebook to Physical, Mental, and Spiritual Wellness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Waszak is an insightful and empowering guide that explores the healing potential of cannabis for those struggling with opiate addiction and chronic pain.
Tonawanda, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Overcoming Opiate Addiction and Dependency with Cannabis: A Holistic Guidebook to Physical, Mental, and Spiritual Wellness”: an informative and transformative resource that highlights the benefits of using cannabis to overcome long-term opiate dependence. “Overcoming Opiate Addiction and Dependency with Cannabis: A Holistic Guidebook to Physical, Mental, and Spiritual Wellness” is the creation of published author, Greg Waszak, a health professional and educator with experience in drug abuse education, alternative medicine, and wellness. He became a NYS-licensed hemp research farmer and advocate for safe cannabis use after working with a hemp farm and founding the WNY Cannabis Society. Greg continues to promote cannabis as a medicinal plant and encourages collaboration and education to help others embrace wellness.
Waszak shares, “Opiate medications are a powerful substance often prescribed for short-term relief from an accident or postsurgery recovery. What if your pain never goes away? What if you got hooked on opiates long ago? Being in constant pain for a long time (chronic pain) has serious consequences on our mental and emotional well-being; however, long-term opiate dependence comes with an entirely different set of challenges and at a very high cost. Sadly, for some, it can cost them everything: friends, family, and even life itself. Opiates may provide a temporary escape from our problems, or so it seems, but creates an entirely new set of problems. Your mental, spiritual, emotional, and physical being is often detached after consuming opiate medications, and the quality of life you think you’re fixing is just the opposite. With the growing popularity of CBD products and the lessening stigma attached to cannabis use, we can finally explore and address chronic pain and long-term opiate dependence in a much safer and healthier approach to lifelong wellness and quality of life. If you want to eliminate the need for powerful, mind-altering, addictive chemicals in a much safer and more effective approach, you have found the right book. If dependence on opiates is at the center of you or a loved one’s being, this book will help you or them overcome what could be the greatest obstacle and stumbling block once and for all. Cannabis has the power to heal and restore. Let’s not waste another second without learning how to safely use and leverage it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Waszak’s new book offers a life-changing perspective on overcoming opiate addiction through holistic methods, using cannabis as a powerful tool for healing.
Consumers can purchase “Overcoming Opiate Addiction and Dependency with Cannabis: A Holistic Guidebook to Physical, Mental, and Spiritual Wellness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Overcoming Opiate Addiction and Dependency with Cannabis: A Holistic Guidebook to Physical, Mental, and Spiritual Wellness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
