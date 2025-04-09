Tim Yarbrough’s Newly Released “The Adventures of J. T. Hopper” is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Tale of Discovery, Friendship, and Purpose
“The Adventures of J. T. Hopper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim Yarbrough is a delightful story following a young frog with a special gift as he embarks on an unforgettable journey filled with wonder and wisdom.
Spokane, WA, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of J. T. Hopper,” a charming and adventurous tale that introduces readers to an extraordinary frog with an unusual ability, is the creation of published author, Tim Yarbrough.
Tim Yarbrough shares, “J. T. thought that as long as he could remember, he could understand humans speaking. Why was this possible? He was just a frog in a pond in a wood.
“J. T. Hopper (Julius Tadpole Hopper), as family knows him, lives a mostly carefree life. He hangs out on his favorite lily pad, catching bugs that swim or fly by. Children from the neighborhood are always in his wood, playing hide-and-seek or adventurer, climbing in the trees, and talking to the animals they see. J. T. was happy to hear their chatter but didn’t know why he could understand them talking. He learned from his mother that he had a special gift and must be very careful with how he chose to use it.
“Follow J. T.’s adventures to discover his gift and the message he and his other human-speaking animal friends have for the humans and the earth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Yarbrough’s new book is a delightful blend of fantasy and moral insight, encouraging young readers to embrace their unique gifts and understand their role in the world around them.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of J. T. Hopper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of J. T. Hopper,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
