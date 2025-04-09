Angela Wenk’s Newly Released "Message to the World" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Poetry Sharing God’s Love and Salvation
“Message to the World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Wenk is a heartfelt compilation of poems designed to encourage believers and introduce others to the hope and salvation found in Christ.
Buchanan, VA, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Message to the World,” a spiritually enriching book filled with poetic reflections on faith, love, and salvation, is the creation of published author, Angela Wenk.
Wenk shares, “God, our Creator, has a message for this world that needs to be shared by His followers to the rest of the world. I hope that the poems in this book can bring someone to know Christ as their Savior and encourage Christians to be confident about sharing God’s message of ultimate love, hope, and salvation to others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Wenk’s new book is an uplifting literary work that seeks to inspire readers to embrace faith and share God’s love with confidence.
Consumers can purchase “Message to the World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Message to the World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
