Alaina Hallums’s Newly Released "God, What Will Heaven Be Like?" is a Charming and Faith-Filled Children’s Book Exploring Life’s Biggest Questions
“God, What Will Heaven Be Like?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alaina Hallums is a heartwarming story that follows a curious young girl as she seeks answers about heaven, encouraging children to explore their faith and wonder about God’s promises.
Adairville, KY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God, What Will Heaven Be Like?”: a beautifully written children’s book that captures the innocent curiosity of a child seeking to understand the mysteries of heaven. “God, What Will Heaven Be Like?” is the creation of published author, Alaina Hallums, who grew up in a rural farm town in Kentucky, where she still lives today. Alaina spends her days working as a mental health associate in the local elementary/middle school and her nights writing stories and poems.
Hallums shares, “Everyone has questions and thoughts they ponder, but children always seem to have the most unique and difficult ones to answer. Sarah is no different. She’s a seven-year-old with questions no one seems to be able to answer. So where does she go? To God, of course! Follow Sarah along on her journey through the hard questions about just what heaven will be like someday.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alaina Hallums’s new book is a delightful and inspiring read for children, parents, and caregivers looking to nurture faith and curiosity in young hearts.
Consumers can purchase “God, What Will Heaven Be Like?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God, What Will Heaven Be Like?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
