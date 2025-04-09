Christine Schorpp’s Newly Released "Mom Chose My Name Christine" is a Deeply Personal Memoir Exploring the Intersection of Faith and Resilience in the Face of Tragedy
“Mom Chose My Name Christine: GOD KNEW IT TOO” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Schorpp is a heartfelt story that reflects on the author’s journey through a mysterious illness, the love and sacrifices of her mother, and the role of faith in overcoming adversity.
Clifton Park, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mom Chose My Name Christine: GOD KNEW IT TOO”: a powerful, emotional memoir that delves into the life of a woman who faces personal and family challenges with faith and resilience. “Mom Chose My Name Christine: GOD KNEW IT TOO” is the creation of published author, Christine Schorpp, a graduate of State University of New York at Albany who was born in Redbank, New Jersey, and grew up as the daughter of a policeman in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with a vacation home in upstate New York. Married once, she is now divorced and is living happily ever after with two dogs in Saratoga County, New York.
Schorpp shares, “Christine’s mom had movie star looks, and her dad did as well. They met by chance and fell deeply in love at a young age. Despite the timing, they decided to have Christine. The road was rough, but her dad’s endless ambition made their lives comfortable rather quickly. However, tragedy struck when Christine’s grandparents both died.
“This is a story of a mom who was willing to give up her career ambitions and raise a daughter who always felt in the shadow. Christine’s mom had lost both her parents and her sister. Then her own daughter, Christine, was hit with a mysterious illness that would be prevalent for many years, later causing Christine to lose her job due to the awkward way the disease takes over the body. Was the cause Agent Orange, PCBs from the trash dump near their New Jersey home, or was it the stress of many precipitating events?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Schorpp’s new book offers an intimate and thought-provoking account of the complexities of life, faith, and healing through the lens of her personal experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Mom Chose My Name Christine: GOD KNEW IT TOO” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mom Chose My Name Christine: GOD KNEW IT TOO,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
