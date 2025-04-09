Christine Schorpp’s Newly Released "Mom Chose My Name Christine" is a Deeply Personal Memoir Exploring the Intersection of Faith and Resilience in the Face of Tragedy

“Mom Chose My Name Christine: GOD KNEW IT TOO” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Schorpp is a heartfelt story that reflects on the author’s journey through a mysterious illness, the love and sacrifices of her mother, and the role of faith in overcoming adversity.