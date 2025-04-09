Thomas Lynn Burrows’s Newly Released "Olivet Discourse Decoded" is a Profound Exploration of Prophetic Biblical Teachings
“Olivet Discourse Decoded” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Lynn Burrows is a thought-provoking examination of the Olivet Discourse, providing clarity and understanding on the prophetic words of Jesus, shedding new light on their meaning for today.
Hiawassee, GA, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Olivet Discourse Decoded,” a comprehensive study that unlocks an in-depth look into the prophetic messages of Jesus, as was revealed to published author, Thomas Lynn Burrows.
Thomas Lynn Burrows shares, “Jesus speaks in parables; they are also riddles. You need the Holy Spirit’s guidance to be shown that riddle. Luke 8:17 says, 'For nothing is secret that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be made known and come abroad.' This will happen in Christ’s timing, this being on the cusp of these things occurring. Christ is making these riddles known. The scripture is a riddle, and I will show you that I have been chosen to show you the true meaning of the Olivet Discourse. Matthew chapter 24, Mark chapter 13, and Luke chapter 21—all the same story with a bit of twist. This book singles out Matthew chapter 24. Timothy LaHaye, with the Left Behind series, shows us the events after the Rapture. This book shows you that the Rapture is eminent or nigh. The truth was revealed with confirmation. Just as Thomas needed confirmation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Lynn Burrows’s new book brings clarity and new revelations to the Olivet Discourse, offering a fresh perspective on the end times that will resonate with believers seeking deeper understanding.
Consumers can purchase “Olivet Discourse Decoded” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Olivet Discourse Decoded,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
