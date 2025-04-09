Patsy Regina Lawson Flickner’s Newly Released "Hope Triumphs" is a Touching Story of Resilience, Love, and the Power of Faith
“Hope Triumphs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patsy Regina Lawson Flickner is a heartwarming tale of a tiny kitten’s struggle for survival, proving that hope and love can overcome even the greatest odds.
New York, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hope Triumphs”: a thoughtful tale that tells an inspiring story of a little kitten’s fight for survival. “Hope Triumphs” is the creation of published author, Patsy Regina Lawson Flickner, a dedicated mother of two and a retired teacher’s assistant for kindergarten, having worked for twenty-three years.
Flickner shares, “Hope is a frail, small kitten who was left alone on a stormy, rainy night. Her mom has passed away. Hope is all by herself. She is very sick and feels so alone and scared. Despite the fact that it was said Hope would not live through the night, it proves there is always hope and love for all animals and humans. Love and hope surpass any logic in medicine. Hopefully, the prayers and love from a lady named Dawn will help her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patsy Regina Lawson Flickner’s new book is a heartfelt and uplifting testament to the power of faith, love, and perseverance, reminding readers that hope always finds a way.
Consumers can purchase “Hope Triumphs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope Triumphs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
