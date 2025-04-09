Patti Neri’s New Book, "Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 3: The Widow's Curse on Donegal Bay," Follows a Family’s Attempts to Break a Curse on an Ancestral Estate
Oxford, OH, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patti Neri, a loving grandmother who currently resides in the quaint small college town of Oxford, Ohio, has completed her most recent book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 3: The Widow's Curse on Donegal Bay”: a riveting novel that follows the Barrett family as they work to undo a curse placed on a centuries old estate they hope to sell.
“After he discovers an antiquated map of Ireland showing the Barrett estate at Donegal Bay, Colin, along with his sons, Rian and Kyle, and his wife, Ella, attempt to find out who purchased their family’s former waterfront property in northwestern Ireland,” writes Neri.
“During their extensive research, they become even more intrigued once they find evidence suggesting the Donegal Bay estate may have never been sold due to a widow’s curse placed on the property centuries prior. As a consequence of Kieran Barrett’s heinous and merciless actions, the widow not only condemned him—she hexed Kieran Barrett’s descendants from ever benefiting from the sale or use of their Donegal Bay property.
“In order to break the widow’s curse, they must first enlist the expertise of Molly O’Clery, a spiritual specialist, to help them remove the centuries-old spell. Considering the potential dangers and unknown risks involved, it takes all their trust and courage to allow Molly to proceed with her arguable plan to break the widow’s curse. But even with her psychic abilities, Molly O’Clery cannot foresee what will transpire during their precarious endeavor.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Neri’s book will transport readers to the lush and vibrant setting of northwest Ireland as they follow along on the Barrett family’s journey to free themselves from the widow’s curse. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 3: The Widow's Curse on Donegal Bay” is sure to keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound and eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 3: The Widow's Curse on Donegal Bay” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
