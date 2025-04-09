Author Rayan Joseph’s New Book, "The Rise of Ray Light," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Fulfill His Destiny in Order to Discover Who He Truly is

Recent release “The Rise of Ray Light” from Covenant Books author Rayan Joseph is a compelling tale that centers around Walker, a young man who finds himself stranded on an island with no memory of who he is or where he comes from. After discovering others like him, Walker must accept his unexpected destiny to recover his memories.