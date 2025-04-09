Author Rayan Joseph’s New Book, "The Rise of Ray Light," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Fulfill His Destiny in Order to Discover Who He Truly is
Recent release “The Rise of Ray Light” from Covenant Books author Rayan Joseph is a compelling tale that centers around Walker, a young man who finds himself stranded on an island with no memory of who he is or where he comes from. After discovering others like him, Walker must accept his unexpected destiny to recover his memories.
New York, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rayan Joseph, an extremely creative and artistic individual, has completed his new book, “The Rise of Ray Light”: a stirring tale that centers around one man’s journey to find out who he truly is while accepting a destiny he never expected to have.
Author Rayan Joseph was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and in later years grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has faced many struggles and experiences in his life that some might call rare and unique, from tragedy and illness to success. The author finds peace and relief painting on canvas and writing fictional stories inspired by personal experiences.
“‘The Rise of Ray Light’ is an emotional adventure filled with quests, battles, tragedy, passion, and romance,” shares Rayan. “Take a journey as Walker, a man who finds himself in impossible odds and has to grow the faith and courage to become more than he could ever imagine. He has to fight to survive with amnesia and discover who he is and where he came from. Having crash-landed by sea on a frozen island called Aquallo, he faces a situation of threat and darkness. Walker finds others upon the island and discovers a destiny that he certainly did not expect. Anyone who enjoys a good epic story is sure to find a bit of themselves in any one of the many characters in this story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rayan Joseph’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Walker’s journey of faith and resilience in the face of perilous trials and the dangers of the unknown. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Rise of Ray Light” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Rise of Ray Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
