Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God," is a Fascinating Exploration of Spiritual Journeys and the Symbolism of Hair in Faith

Recent release “Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a thought-provoking look at spiritual trials, delving into the symbolic use of hair in religion, prophecy, and worship to provide insights on overcoming life’s challenges and growing closer to God and his guidance.