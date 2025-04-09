Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God," is a Fascinating Exploration of Spiritual Journeys and the Symbolism of Hair in Faith
Recent release “Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a thought-provoking look at spiritual trials, delving into the symbolic use of hair in religion, prophecy, and worship to provide insights on overcoming life’s challenges and growing closer to God and his guidance.
Anchorage, AK, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Meaders has completed his new book, “Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God”: a compelling series that invites readers to embark on a spiritual journey that examines life’s trials and tribulations while utilizing Biblical stories to reflect upon how these struggles can help to bring one closer to God.
“Each of God’s children experiences trials, tests, and tribulations during their spiritual journey. And it is a journey,” shares Meaders. “Events inevitably change them, as they changed Job, the early biblical character, with his inertia-shattering narrative. In his story, specific modalities focused on his raw emotional trauma.
“One aspect was the analogy of using a hair’s breadth closeness for measurement. Job came ‘that close’ to losing more than he did. He lost his prestige, wealth, possessions, children, and friends. It could have been more.
“This book provides a comprehensive view of several of these analogies. They use the facilitating device of human hair: its use in religion and spirituality; in prophetic usages; in the Nazarite vow; in its temple practices; in its use in warfare, as with the tribe of Benjamin, whose warriors could sling stones and not miss by a hair’s breadth; and with worship and adoration.
“Approximately three hundred sources were reviewed and excerpted as supporting elements. They are conspicuously noted, perhaps slowing down the flow of the study’s narrative. However, the nature of the ‘call’ for this work was to restore silent voices, those that, though long gone, are members of the Great Cloud of Witnesses, through their lifetimes’ ministries and character witness.
“This study will acquaint readers with substantial resources to fuel their own journey from outcast to citizen, from pain to purity, from hurting to holiness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Meaders’s new book is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life, helping them to gain a deeper understanding of the spiritual significance of everyday struggles while empowering them to always took towards God for guidance through whatever trials they may be facing in life.
Readers can purchase “Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories