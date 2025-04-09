Author Suz Joy’s New Book, "365 Days of Mini Prayers Plus 1," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals Designed to Bring Readers Closer to God Each and Every Day
Recent release “365 Days of Mini Prayers Plus 1” from Covenant Books author Suz Joy is a compelling and thought-provoking series of daily prayers and meditations that aims to help readers connect with God on a deeper level, offering them a pathway towards recentering their lives around the Lord while reflecting inward.
New York, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Suz Joy, a loving mother who holds a BS in psychology and has many life coaching certificates, has completed her new book, “365 Days of Mini Prayers Plus 1”: an enlightening assortment of daily prayers and devotions that aims to foster a stronger relationship between the readers and the Lord.
“This book is intended to assist readers in learning about their feelings and emotions,” writes Joy. “Also, to help them find a way to form a praying relationship with God.
“This daily reader is written to guide you in your journey to discover what a loving, gentle, kind, and wonderful God He is. May this little daily devotional be a help in opening doors to God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Suz Joy’s new book is a vital tool for anyone seeking to grow closer with the Lord step by step, discovering how He can lift them up through the darkness and into the light.
Readers can purchase “365 Days of Mini Prayers Plus 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
