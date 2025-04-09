Author Suz Joy’s New Book, "365 Days of Mini Prayers Plus 1," is a Collection of Daily Devotionals Designed to Bring Readers Closer to God Each and Every Day

Recent release “365 Days of Mini Prayers Plus 1” from Covenant Books author Suz Joy is a compelling and thought-provoking series of daily prayers and meditations that aims to help readers connect with God on a deeper level, offering them a pathway towards recentering their lives around the Lord while reflecting inward.