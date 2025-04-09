Author Yolanda Rich’s New Book, “To Be or Not to Be, ABCs,” is an Inspiring Collection of Emails Sent to the Author’s Daughters to Inspire Them to Achieve Greatness

Recent release “To Be or Not to Be, ABCs” from Covenant Books author Yolanda Rich is a captivating series of emails sent from the author to her two daughters that each contain two attributes that correspond to a letter in the alphabet. Each of these attributes are either one to strive for or one to avoid, helping to encourage good behavior and values.