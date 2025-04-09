Author Yolanda Rich’s New Book, “To Be or Not to Be, ABCs,” is an Inspiring Collection of Emails Sent to the Author’s Daughters to Inspire Them to Achieve Greatness
Recent release “To Be or Not to Be, ABCs” from Covenant Books author Yolanda Rich is a captivating series of emails sent from the author to her two daughters that each contain two attributes that correspond to a letter in the alphabet. Each of these attributes are either one to strive for or one to avoid, helping to encourage good behavior and values.
Stedman, NC, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yolanda Rich, a loving mother of two who dedicated over thirty years to public service, has served in the military, and is pursuing a master’s degree in Divinity, has completed her new book, “To Be or Not to Be, ABCs”: a stirring series of emails the author sent to her daughters to help guide them towards being better people through words of encouragement and the Word of God.
This delightful book is a compilation of emails sent to the author’s two daughters during their challenging teenage years from 2020 to 2022. As the daughters were departing for another court-ordered visitation, the author unexpectedly announced that she would begin sending them emails entitled “To Be or Not to Be, That Is the Question,” covering topics from A to Z. The author selected two words for each letter—one word demonstrates an attribute you would want to embody, and the other one you would not. The first email was sent on June 23, 2020, and each subsequent email provided encouragement, guidance, and love through the Word of God.
“This book highlights that your personal relationship with God is the most crucial component in life,” shares Rich. “It illustrates that through God’s love for us, he leads and guides us through life’s journey, during both good and challenging times. It concludes that the foundation of all that life brings must be God, who sent his Son, Jesus, to die so that we may have life and have it more abundantly.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Yolanda Rich’s new book will help to inspire readers from all backgrounds to discover different attributes they can strive for to help improve their lives. From attending and arrogant to zealous and zonked, each letter will show the importance of working towards being a better person each and every day through God.
Readers can purchase “To Be or Not to Be, ABCs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
