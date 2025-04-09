Author Lynn Davis’s New Book, “A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv,” is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Time Working in Tel Aviv at the American Embassy
Recent release “A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv” from Page Publishing author Lynn Davis is a riveting memoir that centers around the author’s experiences while living and working in Tel Aviv for two years. From witnessing religious sites to getting to know the people who lived there, Lynn documents each of these fascinating moments to help bring her time in Tel Aviv to life.
Clinton, CT, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Davis, who earned a Master of Arts degree from Trinity College in Hartford, has completed her new book, “A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv”: a thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the authors two years spent working at the American embassy in Tel Aviv, taking readers on a compelling journey through the Holy Land to witness everything she experienced during her time there.
Author Lynn Davis speaks German, having lived in Hesel, Germany, for seven years teaching English to German grammar and high school students. She also studied the language at the University of Hartford and Central Connecticut State University, as well as in schools in Austria and Israel. Now retired, her last two positions were administrative roles within registrar’s offices—first at the University of Hartford and then at Capital Community College. She belongs to several preservation groups and historical societies and has a membership in the WWF. Lynn also enjoys socializing by hosting family and friends, using hospitality skills she honed in the Middle East while working at the American embassy in Tel Aviv from 1965 to 1967.
In “A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv,” author Lynn Davis invites readers to follow along as, at the age of twenty-three, she decided to change her life’s direction and leave Hartford, Connecticut, for Tel Aviv, Israel. Her new life afterward was not always easy as she straddled two worlds, each at times pulling her in opposite directions. Despite crushing homesickness at times, the two years of Lynn’s tour recorded in this narrative were those of rediscovering country, family, and herself. The author records a journey of self-discovery, revealing positive as well as not-so-flattering traits—all recorded with candor. Friends working at the embassy with her become a surrogate family, and she narrates her interaction with them with love.
The author offers readers an introduction to the Middle East and its environs, including the ancient towns of Bethlehem, Nazareth, Capernaum, and Jerusalem. These visits reinforce her study of Jesus as a historical figure. Lynn tests herself physically and mentally in her first year, 1966, with an iconic walk and, in her second year, 1967, working at the embassy day and night through a harrowing Israeli-Arab war and recounts the latter two incidents in focused detail.
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Davis’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journeys in Tel Aviv, revealing all that she learned about herself during this once in a lifetime experience. Deeply personal and candid, “A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv” is sure to leave readers spellbound and eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
