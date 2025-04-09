Author Jacob Benner’s New Book, "Legends of the Deep," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Hero Who Returns from His Exile to Save the World as It Descends Into Chaos

Recent release “Legends of the Deep” from Page Publishing author Jacob Benner is a compelling story of a hero who, after spending time in a self-imposed exile, begins his return to the light as a savior who fights against the darkness. But as the world grows increasingly chaotic and dangerous, he’ll find himself at risk of losing who he is if he’s not careful.