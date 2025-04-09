Author Jacob Benner’s New Book, "Legends of the Deep," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Hero Who Returns from His Exile to Save the World as It Descends Into Chaos
Recent release “Legends of the Deep” from Page Publishing author Jacob Benner is a compelling story of a hero who, after spending time in a self-imposed exile, begins his return to the light as a savior who fights against the darkness. But as the world grows increasingly chaotic and dangerous, he’ll find himself at risk of losing who he is if he’s not careful.
Evanston, WY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Benner, who holds a college degree, has completed his new book, “Legends of the Deep”: a fascinating tale of a hero who, after years of isolation and exile, returns to save the world, only to find his fight far more dangerous than he could have possibly imagined.
“For years, the first and last of the Shadow Scouts has lived a life of self-imposed exile,” writes Benner. “Full of grief and empty of purpose, he drifts like the night wind. But no more. The time has nearly come to return to the light. But the world’s increasing chaos forces him to remain cautious. Some hail him as a hero while others fear him as a ghost. The fate of the world may very well rest on the shoulders of him and his allies. But as he prepares to face what is to come, he risks losing himself in his own darkness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jacob Benner’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this epic tale of heroism and courage in the face of darkness and chaos. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Legends of the Deep” is sure to keep readers eager for more with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the climactic finale.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Legends of the Deep” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
