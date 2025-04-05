BINGE Networks Hosts Its First-Ever Livestream Event: A Sneak Peek Into the Top 100 Women In Power Event
St. Petersburg, FL, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BINGE Networks recently hosted its first livestream event, providing an early look at the Top 100 Women In Power event scheduled for April 21-25.
The livestream featured Wendy Porter, the event’s host, who discussed key themes, highlighted featured speakers, and shared insights on leadership and empowerment. The session offered attendees an opportunity to learn more about the topics that will be explored in depth during the main event.
Viewers also had the chance to preview VIP content that will be available on platforms such as Apple TV, iOS, ROKU, and BINGE Networks. The livestream was open to the public with a simple registration, allowing for direct engagement with the event’s themes and discussions.
With the Top 100 Women In Power event approaching, the livestream provided a glimpse into the conversations and insights that will take center stage later this month.
A recording of the preview is available to watch now, and the main event will be livestreamed at trybinge.tv.
Contact
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
