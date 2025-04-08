TargetTack® Launches "Try Before You Buy" Program and Sweepstakes for Ranges and Training Facilities
Brunswick, ME, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TargetTack®, a veteran-owned and family-operated company creating target securing solutions, today announced its "Try Before You Buy" program, offering U.S.-based shooting ranges and training facilities a risk-free opportunity to experience the TargetTack advantage. TargetTack is also launching a sweepstakes, giving business participants the chance to win 200 TargetTacks for their facility.
The "Try Before You Buy" program allows qualified ranges and training facilities located in the US to receive a free Variety 12-pack of TargetTacks (shipping included in 1 of 4 randomly selected colors) to test on their backstops. This program showcases TargetTack's confidence and commitment in its product's superior performance compared to traditional methods like staples, tape, glues or pins. TargetTacks are designed for durability, reusability, and a strong hold on various backstop materials, including cardboard, coroplast boards, layered and dense foam, and hay bales.
"We're on a mission to get TargetTacks in the hands of every American archer and marksman," says co-founder, Ben Berry. "This program allows ranges and training facilities to see firsthand how our innovative design and USA-made quality can improve their operations and customer experience."
Sweepstakes Details:
Any range or training facility located in the US is eligible to enter into a sweepstakes to win 200 TargetTacks. This provides an opportunity for ranges and training facilities to fully equip their shooting lanes with the best target securing solution on the market.
How to Participate:
U.S.-based ranges and training facilities can register for the "Try Before You Buy" program and enter the sweepstakes by visiting https://targettack.com/pages/tbyb.
About TargetTack®:
TargetTack is a veteran-owned and family-operated small business based in Maine, founded by Ben and Julie Berry. As avid target shooting enthusiasts, they set out to solve nuisances associated with adhering paper- and vinyl-based targets to different substrates across firearms, air guns, and archery industries. They also wanted to minimize the need to buy, carry, and clean up extra equipment and materials to retain these targets.
Contact:
Ben Berry
info@targettackllc.com
833-822-5748 (TACKS4U)
