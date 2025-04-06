3DiVi Releases BAF v1.10.0, a Face Biometric Anti-Fraud System for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech Services
3DiVi Inc. announced the release of BAF 1.10.0, bringing higher liveness accuracy, smarter UX with face frame auto-adjustment, and integration with additional 2FA/MFA checks. This latest update addresses critical challenges in face biometric authentication, reducing fraud risks and making onboarding smoother than ever.
Walnut, CA, April 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3DiVi Inc. has released BAF 1.10.0, with higher liveness detection accuracy, optimized UX with auto-adjusting face frames, and expanding 2FA/MFA integration. This update strengthens biometric security, reduces fraud risks, and accelerates onboarding.
Key Updates:
Higher Liveness Detection Accuracy: The updated liveness detection algorithms provide improved identification of presentation attacks, ensuring a more secure identity verification process. (See benchmark results here: https://docs.3divi.ai/face_sdk/tech_spec#liveness-estimator-performance)
Added Registration Confirmation Mode: Mitigate fraud and improve user trust with additional verification layers such as government database cross-checks or 2FA (e.g., SMS verification).
Smarter Face Frame Adjustment: The web component now automatically adjusts the face frame’s size and position, minimizing registration failures and accelerating user onboarding.
"Unconfirmed" Status Handling: A new status for applicants needing further verification simplifies application tracking and risk management for businesses.
Improved Head Movement Detection: Updated motion control verification increases authentication reliability, reducing failed attempts and improving the overall user experience.
3DiVi BAF 1.10.0 is the perfect fit for industries requiring secure and smooth identity verification, including digital banking and fintech. The latest updates further strengthen fraud prevention mechanisms while providing a frictionless user experience.
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
For more information: https://3divi.ai/
Key Updates:
Higher Liveness Detection Accuracy: The updated liveness detection algorithms provide improved identification of presentation attacks, ensuring a more secure identity verification process. (See benchmark results here: https://docs.3divi.ai/face_sdk/tech_spec#liveness-estimator-performance)
Added Registration Confirmation Mode: Mitigate fraud and improve user trust with additional verification layers such as government database cross-checks or 2FA (e.g., SMS verification).
Smarter Face Frame Adjustment: The web component now automatically adjusts the face frame’s size and position, minimizing registration failures and accelerating user onboarding.
"Unconfirmed" Status Handling: A new status for applicants needing further verification simplifies application tracking and risk management for businesses.
Improved Head Movement Detection: Updated motion control verification increases authentication reliability, reducing failed attempts and improving the overall user experience.
3DiVi BAF 1.10.0 is the perfect fit for industries requiring secure and smooth identity verification, including digital banking and fintech. The latest updates further strengthen fraud prevention mechanisms while providing a frictionless user experience.
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
For more information: https://3divi.ai/
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+1 408 462 2760
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+1 408 462 2760
3divi.ai
Categories