3DiVi Releases BAF v1.10.0, a Face Biometric Anti-Fraud System for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech Services

3DiVi Inc. announced the release of BAF 1.10.0, bringing higher liveness accuracy, smarter UX with face frame auto-adjustment, and integration with additional 2FA/MFA checks. This latest update addresses critical challenges in face biometric authentication, reducing fraud risks and making onboarding smoother than ever.