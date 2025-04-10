Author PJ Lily’s New Book “Twitchy Explores the Park” is a Charming Tale of a Little Red Squirrel That Adventures Through the Park to Meet Both Old and New Friends
Recent release “Twitchy Explores the Park” from Page Publishing author PJ Lily is a captivating story that centers around Twitchy, a little red squirrel who lives in a park with all other sorts of animals. After waking up one day, Twitchy decides to explore his home, where he meets all sorts of new animal friends alongside old pals that he catches up with.
New York, NY, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PJ Lily, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a nurse who devotes her passion and empathy in caring for others in their time of need, has completed her new book “Twitchy Explores the Park”: a heartfelt story of a little red squirrel who sets off on a riveting adventure to explore the park he calls home, where he meets all sorts of new and interesting animals alongside old acquaintances and friends.
A native of Missouri, author PJ Lily never imagined that one day she would be an author and illustrator of children’s books. With her nursing career, she has been honored by the Missouri Health Care Association multiple times for her quality care of others and received the James T. Payne award, the highest nursing student award from Crowder College. Along with writing children’s books, her passions include photography with wilderness and landscape, sightseeing, spending time outdoors, horseback riding, spending time with her dogs, and spending time with family and friends.
The author begins her tale, “On a warm spring day as the sun was rising, its rays beamed down through the limbs on the big oak tree near the center of the park. The bright rays shone into a hole, awakening Twitchy, letting him know it is time to start another day.
“Twitchy is a little red squirrel who has made his home the big oak tree in the center of the park. Twitchy starts out every morning by eating a breakfast that usually consists of nuts that he has gathered throughout the year.”
Published by Page Publishing, PJ Lily’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Twitchy’s adventures and discover all the exciting new friends that have yet to be discovered. With colorful artwork to help bring Lily’s story to life, “Twitchy Explores the Park” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to explore their own neighborhoods and enjoy the outdoors just like Twitchy.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Twitchy Explores the Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
