Author PJ Lily’s New Book “Twitchy Explores the Park” is a Charming Tale of a Little Red Squirrel That Adventures Through the Park to Meet Both Old and New Friends

Recent release “Twitchy Explores the Park” from Page Publishing author PJ Lily is a captivating story that centers around Twitchy, a little red squirrel who lives in a park with all other sorts of animals. After waking up one day, Twitchy decides to explore his home, where he meets all sorts of new animal friends alongside old pals that he catches up with.