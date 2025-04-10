Author Ronald H. Sunderland’s New Book “Saying Our Stories: A Guide for Individuals Who Are Story-Listeners” Explores Equipping Laypeople for Their Role in Ministry

Recent release “Saying Our Stories: A Guide for Individuals Who Are Story-Listeners” from Page Publishing author Ronald H. Sunderland is a fascinating look into the author’s decades of work in pastoral care, highlighting the importance of training laypeople to fulfill their roles as story-listeners in the church.