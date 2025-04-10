Author James Healy’s New Book “The Axis of Prophecy and the Overcomer's Path” is a Poignant, Faith-Based Read Designed to Help Readers Prepare for Christ’s Return
Recent release “The Axis of Prophecy and the Overcomer's Path” from Page Publishing author James Healy is a thought-provoking and enlightening series that aims to help readers prepare themselves for Jesus’s Second Coming on Earth. Utilizing Scriptural passages, Healy’s writing aims to help readers examine their souls and bring clarity to their relationship with Christ.
Springfield, IL, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Healy, who became a “born-again” Christian in 1975, has completed his new book “The Axis of Prophecy and the Overcomer's Path”: a compelling and eye-opening look at how one can better prepare for Jesus’s return that has been foretold in the Bible.
“This book serves as a prescient call to ‘spiritual’ alertness,” writes Healy. “An overview of the spiritual condition of the church today is one of deep slumber. The underlying position of this book is that the Lord Jesus Christ is returning physically, historically, geographically, prophetically, and judgmentally. For God’s people, His coming will be a time of reward gained and reward lost. Will you be ready? Will you be an overcomer who is literally rapture ready? If your faith in Jesus requires that you suffer, will you be able to answer the call? These are important questions to which this book brings some clarity for the reader.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Healy’s enthralling series is inspired by the author’s desire to help readers gain insight and Biblical wisdom despite the chaos of the modern era they find themselves living in. Based upon years of religious study and personal experiences, “The Axis of Prophecy and the Overcomer’s Path” is sure to be a vital resource for anyone seeking to prepare their souls for everlasting salvation through God.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Axis of Prophecy and the Overcomer's Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
