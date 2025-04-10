Author James Healy’s New Book “The Axis of Prophecy and the Overcomer's Path” is a Poignant, Faith-Based Read Designed to Help Readers Prepare for Christ’s Return

Recent release “The Axis of Prophecy and the Overcomer's Path” from Page Publishing author James Healy is a thought-provoking and enlightening series that aims to help readers prepare themselves for Jesus’s Second Coming on Earth. Utilizing Scriptural passages, Healy’s writing aims to help readers examine their souls and bring clarity to their relationship with Christ.