Author Steve Warner’s New Book, "Fun Valley Cowboy," is a Captivating Series of Short Stories That Recount Memorable Experiences and Adventures from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Fun Valley Cowboy” from Page Publishing author Steve Warner is a thrilling memoir that presents a collection of stories and misadventures that make up the author’s varied life. From ranching, rodeoing, rocky mountain horse wrangling, and being a high-profile wildlife biologist and a big game hunter, “Fun Valley Cowboy” covers a plethora of moments that define who the author is.
Abilene, TX, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steve Warner, who holds a BS in range management, a master’s degree in wildlife biology, and currently serves as the executive vice president and cofounder of a National Land Acquisition Company, has completed his new book, “Fun Valley Cowboy”: a riveting collection of short stories that follows the author through a series of adventures and memorable moments that defined both his upbringing and adulthood.
From the moment author Steve Warner, at the age of five, excitedly jumped out of the car barefoot into a patch of grass burrs in Abilene, Texas, he knew he was where he was supposed to be—in the Wild West, among cowboys on horses wearing hats and boots. As he grew older, he would manifest that dream into reality.
In “Fun Valley Cowboy,” Steve recounts various stories from his life as he pursues his ultimate goals, including tales of bear wrestling, being chased by bears, riding a cape buffalo, being mauled by a plethora of exotic animals, cave exploration, Yellowstone-style bunkhouse antics, cowboy stories, being shot at, wilderness survival, revealing a lost treasure hoard, managing a world-class wildlife operation, and participating and hatching some of the most elaborate practical jokes in history. Whether rattling deer for General Schwarzkopf, advertising endeavors with Nolan Ryan, guiding Ted Nugent on hunts, or hobnobbing with world leaders, Steve has had some great memorable experiences.
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Warner’s enthralling series is a unique read that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, free from topics that many might find controversial to make it enjoyable for all. Blending together the perfect mix of sincerity and humor, “Fun Valley Cowboy” is sure to transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
From the moment author Steve Warner, at the age of five, excitedly jumped out of the car barefoot into a patch of grass burrs in Abilene, Texas, he knew he was where he was supposed to be—in the Wild West, among cowboys on horses wearing hats and boots. As he grew older, he would manifest that dream into reality.
In “Fun Valley Cowboy,” Steve recounts various stories from his life as he pursues his ultimate goals, including tales of bear wrestling, being chased by bears, riding a cape buffalo, being mauled by a plethora of exotic animals, cave exploration, Yellowstone-style bunkhouse antics, cowboy stories, being shot at, wilderness survival, revealing a lost treasure hoard, managing a world-class wildlife operation, and participating and hatching some of the most elaborate practical jokes in history. Whether rattling deer for General Schwarzkopf, advertising endeavors with Nolan Ryan, guiding Ted Nugent on hunts, or hobnobbing with world leaders, Steve has had some great memorable experiences.
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Warner’s enthralling series is a unique read that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, free from topics that many might find controversial to make it enjoyable for all. Blending together the perfect mix of sincerity and humor, “Fun Valley Cowboy” is sure to transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories