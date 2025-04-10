Author Steve Warner’s New Book, "Fun Valley Cowboy," is a Captivating Series of Short Stories That Recount Memorable Experiences and Adventures from the Author’s Life

Recent release “Fun Valley Cowboy” from Page Publishing author Steve Warner is a thrilling memoir that presents a collection of stories and misadventures that make up the author’s varied life. From ranching, rodeoing, rocky mountain horse wrangling, and being a high-profile wildlife biologist and a big game hunter, “Fun Valley Cowboy” covers a plethora of moments that define who the author is.