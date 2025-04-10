Author Richard Lane’s New Book “Constitution of the People of God: King Yehovah, Victor” Explores the Holy Law of Righteousness as Found in God’s Scripture

Recent release “Constitution of the People of God: King Yehovah, Victor” from Covenant Books author Richard Lane is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of the law of righteousness that God has imparted to his people through the Holy Text of His sacred Scripture that will help guide His followers through the darkness to salvation.