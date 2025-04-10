Author Richard Lane’s New Book “Constitution of the People of God: King Yehovah, Victor” Explores the Holy Law of Righteousness as Found in God’s Scripture
Recent release “Constitution of the People of God: King Yehovah, Victor” from Covenant Books author Richard Lane is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of the law of righteousness that God has imparted to his people through the Holy Text of His sacred Scripture that will help guide His followers through the darkness to salvation.
Altus, OK, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Lane, author of the “Book of Deliverance” and “Declaration of Independence of the People of God”, has completed his new book, “Constitution of the People of God: King Yehovah, Victor”: a powerful, faith-based read designed to impart the law of righteousness unto the people of God.
“This Holy Constitution is profitable for doctrine, reproof, correction, and instructions in righteousness; pure religion under this Supreme Law of the People of God, His holy and royal nation, to be and to keep us, His people, unspotted from the world whilst living in the world, but not of it,” writes Lane. “Walk, therefore, in His ways, love God, serve Him, keep His commandments, do justly, love mercifully, walk humbly with God. In this unity of the faith, be like-minded, have the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Lane’s new book is sure to resonate with those who understand God to be the guiding light towards salvation. Based upon the author’s own experiences and research, “Constitution of the People of God: King Yehovah, Victor” will leave a lasting impact on those willing to open up their hearts and minds to accept Christ’s messages and teachings.
Readers can purchase “Constitution of the People of God: King Yehovah, Victor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
