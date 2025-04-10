Author Bing Goodman’s New Book “Truth in Our World Today” is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Guide to Discerning Truth from Fiction in Today’s Society
Recent release “Truth in Our World Today” from Covenant Books author Bing Goodman is a compelling read that offers unique insights into the current state of truth in today’s world, as well as how to find the truth hidden amongst the world’s ongoing lies and deceitful dogma that has pervaded society.
New York, NY, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bing Goodman, a loving husband and father, as well as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has completed his new book, “Truth in Our World Today”: a stirring look at how one can discover the truth despite the lies and falsehoods that have overwhelming taken hold amidst the world.
“‘Truth in Our World Today’ addresses the need to find truth, which is becoming more obscured and diluted in ‘woke’ circles that are widening and influencing adults, teens, and even unsuspecting children today,” writes Goodman. “This book addresses how to find and recognize truth from error. It reveals and outlines tactics used by those who oppose truth as they promote destructive agendas.
“This book puts side by side the agendas and dogmas opposing truth, contrasting them with unchangeable truths in a way that clear choices can easily be seen. These comparisons, made without emotional conflict, show points on both sides directly and clearly.
“Truth is not often given voice or stage and is often shouted down today. Here truth is given voice and perspective, which is so hard to find.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bing Goodman’s new book is shared with the author’s hope that truth can become easier to discern so it can be readily chosen by those willing to accept it. Candid and eye-opening, “Truth in Our World Today” will help readers act upon unchanging eternal truths taught by Jesus Christ in order to find happiness and true joy in life.
Readers can purchase “Truth in Our World Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories