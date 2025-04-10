Author Bing Goodman’s New Book “Truth in Our World Today” is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Guide to Discerning Truth from Fiction in Today’s Society

Recent release “Truth in Our World Today” from Covenant Books author Bing Goodman is a compelling read that offers unique insights into the current state of truth in today’s world, as well as how to find the truth hidden amongst the world’s ongoing lies and deceitful dogma that has pervaded society.