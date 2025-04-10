Roberto Treviño Peña’s New Book “The Four Forces of Human Nature: A Unifying Theory” is a Compelling Exploration of the Forces of Self-Preservations All People Share
San Antonio, TX, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Roberto Treviño Peña, who received his medical degree from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in Mexico City, has completed his most recent book “The Four Forces of Human Nature: A Unifying Theory”: a fascinating look at the four forces processed within the human brain that are responsible for one’s overall health.
After his specialty training in critical care medicine, author Roberto Treviño Peña returned to his hometown in San Antonio, Texas, where he founded the South Alamo Medical Group, which opened primary care clinics in the poorest neighborhoods of San Antonio. Despite increasing health care availability and newer medications, the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease has continued to increase in all Americans but even more so among poor and minority populations. This led the author to create the Social and Health Research Center Inc., a nonprofit center established to design and evaluate behavior modification programs to prevent chronic disease.
Since physicists discovered the four fundamental forces of nature—weak, strong, electromagnetic, and gravity—they have tried to unify them into one theory. Physicists went down to the subatomic level to search and ended up with vibrating strings. They went up into space and ended up with gravitons (which are yet to be found). But what do these forces mean in terms of human behavior?
In “The Four Forces of Human Nature: A Unifying Theory,” Roberto Treviño Peña identifies the human forces and the specific areas of the brain responsible for processing them. He demonstrates the analogy between physics and human forces and explains how the interaction of these influences on human behavior.
“The four forces are affective, cognitive, communicative, and socio-environmental,” shares Dr. Treviño Peña. “The processing centers for each of these forces are, respectively, the amygdala, thalamus, cerebral cortex, and insular cortex. The aims of these are to get, keep, and increase the four necessities: health, status, wealth, and basic drives (eat, sleep, sex). Every person needs the four necessities for self-preservation. Without these, humans can die prematurely, or become extinct as a species!”
Published by Fulton Books, Roberto Treviño Peña’s book will allow readers from all walks of life to gain better insight into the human brain and how it works to process the forces that keep people alive every day. Based upon years of research and professional observations, “The Four Forces of Human Nature: A Unifying Theory” is sure to resonate with anyone interested in understanding the underlying building blocks of health and wellness.
